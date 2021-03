LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Pentecostals of Lafayette invite everyone to attend The Pentecostals of Lafayette’s Easter services on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9:00AM and 10:30 AM.

Both services will feature Gospel recording artists Charity Gayle and James Wilson.

This event is complimentary and open to the community.

Social distancing and safety precautions will be practices for both service times.