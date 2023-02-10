LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Mary Claire Haver, author of “The Galveston Diet”, joined Passe Partout today to talk about the impact and origin of her book.

The book outlines a three-pronged lifestyle change. The Galveston Diet is an anti-inflammatory nutrition program Dr. Haver developed as she was going through menopause. The diet is meant to lower inflammation and weight-gain associated with menopause and women’s aging.

The book is available anywhere you can buy books. There is also a book signing at Barnes and Noble tonight, Feb. 10.