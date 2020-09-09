The four R’s of recovery of workouts

Social Entertainment announced that their annual food festivals ‘Acadiana Po-BoyFestival’ and ‘Plate Lunch-A-Palooza are both canceled this year due to the pandemic.However, fans of popular Po-Boy do not have to miss out on celebrating their favorite sandwich. Acadiana Po-Boy Festival - The Pandemic Edition presented by Rader, is an adapted and safe edition of this year’s event. The Pandemic Edition, divided into a Po-Boy Tasting and online Fundraising Art Raffle,…