The Creole Nutcracker is hosting their 2021 auditions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Creole Nutcracker is a locally created original production that puts a Louisiana twist on the 19th century classic ballet.

Featuring Acadiana youth performing a gumbo of dance styles, this who immerses the audience in the captivating world that is unique to Louisiana.

They welcome anyone who LOVES any style of dance ages 7 and up.

No experience required!

Performers should have weekend availability for rehearsals from September to December.

For more information, questions and registration for auditions, visit thecreolenutcracker.com.