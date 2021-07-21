The Creole Nutcracker is hosting their 2021 auditions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Creole Nutcracker is a locally created original production that puts a Louisiana twist on the 19th century classic ballet.
Featuring Acadiana youth performing a gumbo of dance styles, this who immerses the audience in the captivating world that is unique to Louisiana.
They welcome anyone who LOVES any style of dance ages 7 and up.
No experience required!
Performers should have weekend availability for rehearsals from September to December.
For more information, questions and registration for auditions, visit thecreolenutcracker.com.