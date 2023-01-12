LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Confidence Campaign aims to create confidence and self-awareness for girls ages 8-18 through programs focused on personal hygiene and body positivity. The Confidence Campaign also tries to provide some of these important items. Donations of personal hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks, and money are always accepted!

This Saturday, Jan. 14, The Confidence Campaign will be hosting The Confidence Campaign Ball at The Ruins in Parc Lafayette from 7 p.m. to midnight. At the ball, the program will be collecting hygiene items and gently used formal gowns to donate to another nonprofit. Formal attire is required. Guests will receive VIP treatment. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door. To find out more info about the event, check out the Facebook event titled “The Confidence Campaign Ball”.