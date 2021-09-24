The Acadian Ambulance Committee is hosting a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadian Ambulance Committee has a raffle going on through the end of September, $2 a ticket, with all proceeds going to The American Cancer Society.

They have a number of great prizes including:

Cane’s gift Basket valued at $100,

$40 Zea Gift Card,

$25 Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Card,

2 Free Movie Theatre tickets,

Scentsy Gift Basket that includes a wax warmer wax, and other great smell goods.

Tabasco Gift Basket with a mixing bowl, spoon, spoon rest, tabasco, and tabasco cookbook.

Martin’s Apiary Gift Basket with home made soaps and bath salts

Honey gift basket with 2 bottles of locally harvested honey, a small jar of honey cream, and a chunk of honeycomb

Tractor Supply Gift Basket with assorted animal themed notepads, books, book marks, magnets, and a ring toss game

(2) $55 Gift cards to Cajun Fast Track.

And our big prize is an autographed Drew Brees book Titled: Coming Back Stronger.

Scan the QR code to fill out the google form with the requested information. When this is done they will email you a confirmation with the directions to make your donation in the amount of your raffle purchase.

For more information, visit their Facebook page @ Krewe D’Acadian.