The Acadian Ambulance Committee is hosting a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

Passe Partout

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadian Ambulance Committee has a raffle going on through the end of September, $2 a ticket, with all proceeds going to The American Cancer Society.

They have a number of great prizes including:

  • Cane’s gift Basket valued at $100,
  • $40 Zea Gift Card,
  • $25 Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Card,
  • 2 Free Movie Theatre tickets,
  • Scentsy Gift Basket that includes a wax warmer wax, and other great smell goods.
  • Tabasco Gift Basket with a mixing bowl, spoon, spoon rest, tabasco, and tabasco cookbook.
  • Martin’s Apiary Gift Basket with home made soaps and bath salts
  • Honey gift basket with 2 bottles of locally harvested honey, a small jar of honey cream, and a chunk of honeycomb
  • Tractor Supply Gift Basket with assorted animal themed notepads, books, book marks, magnets, and a ring toss game
  • (2) $55 Gift cards to Cajun Fast Track.
  • And our big prize is an autographed Drew Brees book Titled: Coming Back Stronger.

Scan the QR code to fill out the google form with the requested information. When this is done they will email you a confirmation with the directions to make your donation in the amount of your raffle purchase.

For more information, visit their Facebook page @ Krewe D’Acadian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar