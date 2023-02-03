LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month at Faith House of Acadiana. Faith House hopes to bring attention to the signs in abusive relationships, and point out the reality that these violent relationships can start at a young age. Often times, signs of violent abusers in dating can begin as early as 15.

Alexandra Culotta, Education Coordinator at Faith House, is going to do presentations on college and at high schools. She will also be putting together visual presentations to display on campus campus to spread important information.

Faith House is also looking for volunteers, ages 18-24, to serve as camp counselors this summer. Volunteers will receive room and board plus a small stipend.

For more information, resources or assistance, call (337)-267-9422 or visit faithhouseacadiana.com