LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– LPSS is hosting a Teacher Interest Meeting on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is designed to share information with people who have a bachelor’s degree or higher and are interested in teaching.

Anyone is welcome even if they do not have a teaching certificate. Details on how to pursue a teaching certificate will be given at the meeting. LPSS is looking for individuals who are hard-working, disciplined, and dedicated with a love for children and young people. The meeting is in the library on the campus of Wallace James Elementary School.