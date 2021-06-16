Taste of EatLafayette returns on June 22nd

EatLafayette is a summer-long celebration of Lafayette’s local restaurants that takes place each year in late June to mid-September. Diners are treated to deals offered by some of the EatLafayette restaurants as well as culinary events throughout the campaign. With over 200 locally owned eateries ranging from Cajun, Italian, Mediterranean, Asian, BBQ and everything in between you can be sure there’s something for everyone’s taste buds.

More information on the Taste of EatLafayette & the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff can be found by clicking HERE.