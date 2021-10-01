T.R.A.I.L. and the 14th annual Sugarman triathlon & duathlon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This Sunday, T.R.A.I.L. has the 14th annual Sugarman Triathlon & Duathlon; October 10th is a FREE 5K/10K group run in honor of Festivals Acadiens & Créoles; November 6 & 7 is Bikes, Brews, and Omelettes Two; and their Christmas time favorite, Dec 11th is Cajun Country Run which hosts 5 events: Acadiana’s oldest Half-Marathon, 5K/10K in the trails, or 5K/10K on the road. Christmas Costumes are always welcome and rewarded.



If you haven’t signed up yet, you still have time and if you don’t think you’re ready for a triathlon or a duathlon, get some friends to do the other sports. Get a team together.

Information and registration for all of their events in the G.O.A.L. series are at www.LATRAIL.org.

G.O.A.L includes all of the events mentioned above plus the others in the spring. Cycling, Running, Paddling & Swimming. Young & not so young. Beginners to pros. They have something for everyone!

They host these 12 fundraisers to encourage everyone to Get Out And Live and promote a healthy lifestyle to raise money to build and maintaining outdoor recreation opportunities and infrastructure to help make South Louisiana a better place to live, work, play and visit.