LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Saturday, Feb. 4, is the 30th Anniversary SWLA Primary Healthcare Gala. The Southwest Louisiana Primary Healthcare Center is a federally qualified health center and nonprofit organization. This gala is a celebration of the SWLPHC’s 30 years of servicing patients. The celebratory gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center. Attire is semi-formal with non-medical masks. To RSVP, contact the GALA Committee at (337)-942-3390.