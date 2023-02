LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next week, STM Theater will be putting on a musical: The Little Mermaid.

Theater Director, Megan Broussard says in addition to the characters we all know and love in Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be present, but there are also many special roles.

The first show will be Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Additional shows will follow on the 10th at 6 p.m. and the 11th at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets to the show, go to stmcougars.net/stmtheater or you can purchase tickets at the door.