LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – STM is hosting a cheer camp for children going into grades pre-k through 8th grade.

It will take place July 20th to 23rd from 9am to 12pm.

Level of skill will be based on age with an opportunity to safely try some stunts.

To sign up, email Kim.manuel@stmcougard.net.

For more information, you can visit https://www.stmcougars.net/campus-life/summer-camps .