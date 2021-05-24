St. Martin Parish Library summer reading program

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Library’s theme for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. Everything this summer, from decorations to take-home crafts, will feature animals. Read books for prizes, take home fun craft kits, watch performances online and more. Registration begins on Saturday, May 22. Register online at www.stmartinparishlirbary.org or at your local branch. The Summer Program will last from June 1 to July 24.



The reading program and summer activities is for all ages. They will offer prizes for all age groups, from babies through seniors. Every 2 weeks, the library will offer take-home craft kits for different ages and with different difficulty levels. We will offer everything from paper bag puppets to salt dough model snakes.



The library will be following safety guidelines in accordance with parish government mandates. All summer programs will be take-home or virtual. Patrons may use the curbside service depending on their comfort level. Each branch will have a craft table near the front door with take-home kits available. Stories will be read aloud on the St. Martin parish Library Storytime Facebook group. Join the group to hear stories all summer. Online performers such as Crescent City Circus and Zak Morgan will be showcased on our website and Facebook page. Visit the StoryWalk at Longfellow-Evangeline Park. We have also partnered with St. Martin Animal Shelter Services and will be collecting supplies with our donation drive. There is plenty to do at the library this summer, even with COVID restrictions still in place.