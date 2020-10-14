St. Landry Cemetery Tours return this weekend

“TriCentennial Spirited Celebration” is the theme of the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery Tours held in Opelousas, LA. The dates of the tours are October 17 & 18 with Saturday tours at 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 & 8 PM and the Sunday tours at 2 & 3 PM. Travel back in time to a place where the voices from our past will give you a reflection of times gone by. The tour of St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery gives one a perspective of how our past has shaped our present and reflects into the future generations of community.



The Spirits joining in the “Spirited” celebration in our 2020 Cemetery Tours will be our historic Jim Bowie, an Alamo figure, Madame Baldwin, a woman of color businesswoman, Reverend CB Anderson, first ordained Catholic priest from Opelousas, Reverend Hyland, the first pastor of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, which is celebrating 100 years and an Orphan train rider agent will be on board to let us know of the family placement of the children in the homes of local residents plus few more spirits will be brought to life for patrons to enjoy their legends.

