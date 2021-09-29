LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – “Our Untold Stories” is the theme of the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery Tours held in Opelousas , LA.

The dates of the tours are October 9,10,16 & 17 with Saturday tours at 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 & 8 PM and the Sunday tours at 2 & 3 PM. This year they are planning handicapped accessible tours for Sunday, October 10 & 17 at 3 PM.

Travel back in time to a place where the voices from our past will give you a reflection of times gone by. The tour of St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery gives one a perspective of how our past has shaped our present and reflects into the future generations of community.

The Spirits joining in the “Spirited” celebration in our 2021 Cemetery Tours will be our Evangeline, the original, Sophie “Fie, Racheal Gradnigo, a woman of color businesswoman, Reverend Raymond, influencing our Catholic education, Mr & Mrs. Kellams, Santa & Mrs, Clause, plus few more spirits will be brought to life for patrons to enjoy their legends.

The St. Landry Catholic Church Parish and Opelousas Little Theatre are pleased to bring this reenactment for your enjoyment.

Tours are $10 per person, will be limited to groups of 15 (walking shoes), conducted hourly, are not handicapped accessible and young children under 10 years of age not suitable (safety).

Proceeds used for historical grave restoration.

For more information call 337-942-6552 or 308-3474.