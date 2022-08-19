LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Brian Martinez, Southside Youth Soccer Grassroots Director, and Pele the Pelican visited Passe Partout to talk about Southside Youth Soccer and how to register. Children 3 years old to 17 are eligible to play. The deadline to register for the Fall 22 season is August 21st and the games start September 10th and will finish weather permitting on October 29th-30th weekend. Parents can choose Youngsville Sports Complex or Broussard Sports Complex. You can register online or call (337)453-2038.