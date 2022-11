JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 10th Annual Soulfood Showdown is Nov. 12 in Jeanerette. The showdown will last from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is an annual fundraiser to raise money for Mardi Gras. The categories include: best fries, best greens, best pork delicacy, best rice and gravy, and an open category for anything else. Cook teams entry is $100 for amateurs and $200 for professionals.