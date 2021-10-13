South Louisiana entrepreneurs are hosting a weekend pop-up shop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Entrepreneurs/Entrepreneurship essentially a group of current and aspiring business owners seeking to network with one another in an effort to expand members’ market share by showcasing goods and services at events such as the upcoming pop-up shop.

The inspiration for starting this group came from a desire to share her two greatest passions; helping/serving others and business. The Pandemic left many unemployed but still needing to provide for themselves and their families. She wanted to provide an opportunity for forward-thinking individuals looking to start or scale their businesses, to inch closer to financial freedom and thrive during a time when many struggled to simply survive.

The pop-up shop will be taking place Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jockey Lot Flea Market.

For more information, call (337) 517-5521.