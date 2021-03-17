SMILE CAA LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – SMILE Community Action Agency’s goal is to lessen the economic burden since Covid-19. On hand we will have health screenings, food trucks, LIHEAP Gift bags and chances to win prizes. Seniors 60+ will receive a Second Harvest Food Package.

LIHEAP APPLICATIONS DONE ONSITE!

Copies of What You Need to Bring for LIHEAP Utility Assistance:
• Driver’s license or pictured ID of head of household;
• Social Security cards of everyone living in household;
• Proof of income of everyone living in household
(last 4 checkstubs, unemployment or SSI Letter); and
• Most recent utility bill. If address on your bill differs from your driver’s license as head of house x2; hold, you need another piece of proof that you reside at the address, such as your rental lease or telephone bill.

Happening Wednesday, March 17, 2021:
8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Dupuis Center
1234 Pont des Mouton Rd.

