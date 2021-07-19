Share Care USA hosting job fair Saturday, July 24

Share Care USA is helping Acadiana get back to work by offering multiple job opportunities. Share Care USA is a state-licensed & insured provider of in-home personal care. The fair will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 106 Leonie Street in Lafayette. The company is looking to fill the following positions.
DIRECT SERVICE WORKER (DSW)
- Assist clients with activities of daily living
- Provide personal care services to the elderly and those with disabilities
- On the job training provided
- Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Internet access for time clock usage
- Valid driver’s license
- Up to date car insurance & registration
- Other state requirements
FIELD SUPERVISOR
- Monitor client case loads
- Recruiting & training staff for case loads
- Writing plans of care
- Participate with on-call, after hour service
- This is on a rotation basis
- Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license
- Up to date car insurance & registration
- Bachelor’s degree and/or at least 5 years’ experience in Human Service related field
- Desire to give back to others
- Willingness to travel