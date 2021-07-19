Share Care USA hosting job fair Saturday, July 24

Share Care USA is helping Acadiana get back to work by offering multiple job opportunities. Share Care USA is a state-licensed & insured provider of in-home personal care. The fair will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 106 Leonie Street in Lafayette. The company is looking to fill the following positions.

DIRECT SERVICE WORKER (DSW)

  • Assist clients with activities of daily living
  • Provide personal care services to the elderly and those with disabilities
  • On the job training provided
  • Requirements:
    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Internet access for time clock usage
    • Valid driver’s license
    • Up to date car insurance & registration
    • Other state requirements

FIELD SUPERVISOR

  • Monitor client case loads
    • Recruiting & training staff for case loads
  • Writing plans of care
  • Participate with on-call, after hour service
    • This is on a rotation basis
  • Requirements:
    • Valid driver’s license
    • Up to date car insurance & registration
    • Bachelor’s degree and/or at least 5 years’ experience in Human Service related field
    • Desire to give back to others
    • Willingness to travel

