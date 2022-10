BAYOU TECHE, La. (KLFY)–The Teche Project is putting on Shake Your Trail Feathers Paddle Parade. The parade is the kickoff of the celebration of the Bayou Teche Bayou Trail. The parade will start in Poche Bridge and go down to Breaux Bridge. There will be about 100 paddlers and barges carrying Cajun bands down the bayou. Proceeds will support putting docks in all 15 towns along Bayou Teche. For more info visit techeproject.com