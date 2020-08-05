Senior Helpers University celebrates 1st class graduates

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Senior Helpers University will be celebrating its 1st class graduates August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Helpers Office at 1025 Coolidge St. in Lafayette.

Students are given 26 hours of hands-on, in-class room training. Their mission is teaching, coaching, and supporting caregivers to excel in providing high-quality care to their clients.

SHU says their vision is changing the face of caregiving. They’re the only dementia GEMS training center in the state of Louisiana.

You can reach SHU at (337) 269-5030 or visit seniorhelpers.com.