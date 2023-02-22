LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Council on Aging has opened mail-in registration for the Senior Olympics of Acadiana. Registration is open now through April 1.

The games will take place April 18- May 6. Any adult ages 50 and older is invited to participate. There are events for everyone’s interest including: Track and field, weight lifting, golf, mini golf, pickle ball, ski ball, bowling, and more.

If you are interested in sponsoring, volunteering or participating call (337)-262-5990 or LAF-COA.org