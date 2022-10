YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Marine Corps League Acadiana Detachment 488 is hosting their 2nd Annual Semper Fi Strides 5K/1Mile on November 5, 2022 in Sugar Mill Pond. They will have Marines present the colors, a photo booth and a wonderful morning to honor our US Marines and other Veterans. Visit runsignup.com or cajuntiming.com to sign up.