LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This year will be Second Harvest Food Bank’s 2nd Annual Acadian Duck Derby. 20,000 ducks will swim across the lake in Moncus Park on April 15. There will also be the usual Farmer’s Market, food trucks, and activities for kids.

All proceeds from the event will go right back into Acadiana. The cost to sponsor a duck for the derby is $5. Second Harvest can feed one hungry person 4 meals with one dollar, making one duck equivalent to 20 meals.

To participate go to no-hunger.org/ducks.