LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Evangeline Area Council joined Passe Partout to talk about two upcoming fundraising events for Boy Scouts. Today, Dec.7, is a Sportsman’s Holiday Auction at River Oaks. Doors open at 5 :30. Tickets are $50. Scoutapalooza is an event organized to show kids all of the things scouts learn. There will be food, knot-tying classes, an obstacle course and more. Children are $15 and adults are $5. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The fun begins at 9!