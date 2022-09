KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) — Rockin’ on the River is an all day event to benefit 12-year-old Mason Richard who is battling Leukemia. Rockin’ on the River is next Saturday, Sept. 18.There will be a motorcycle and jeep run, wild game cook-off, and more. For more information, you can contact Event Coordinator Kacey Cox at (337)-207-9145. The Facebook page is Rockin on the River/TEAM MASON.