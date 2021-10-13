Rockin on the River to benefit Gage Lassere

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Rockin on the River will take place this Saturday, October 16, at the Yambilee arena in Opelousas. It is an all day event beginning at 8 a.m.

Rockin on the River will be benefiting Gage Lassere this year. Gage is a very kind hearted and loving 12-year-old from Opelousas, LA. At a very young age, Gage began to have abdominal complications which lead him to many ER/Hospital visits, specialist evaluations, and testing which included biopsies and scans. During this time, testing was focused on confirming or ruling out Hirschsprung’s Disease.

After more extensive testing to include manometry testing his diagnosis is leaning more towards Hypoganglionosis which ultimately caused him to have a Megacolon (extremely dilated large intestines). At the end of August, Gage will undergo a total Colectomy with end lleostomy at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, TX. This will allow time for a complete pathologic evaluation and small bowel motility evaluation.

He will later need reconstructive surgery which is expected to consist of Proctectomy with ileal pouch, anal anastomosis, and a possible diverting loop ileostomy. Gage will be facing multiple surgeries with hospital stays and follow-ups throughout this process.

The end goal is for Gage to be able to return to normal activities as any other happy healthy 12-year-old and have a great quality of life. Gage has a team of specialist which are extremely accomplished and have his best interest at heart. There has been involvement of specialists from Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Houston, and Sacramento and all input has determined the best place for Gage’s care is Texas Children’s Hospital.

Rockin on the River will be hosting this all-day event and they invite you to join them in supporting Gage, all support and prayers are greatly appreciated.

For more information on this event, call (337) 207-9145.