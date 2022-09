ROBERTS COVE, La. (KLFY) — The Roberts Cove German Fest has been happening for 28 years. Every year, the community celebrates a different original family. This year is the year of the Gossens. There will be authentic German bands and the food served during the festival are the recipes from ancestors. The festival will be this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7212 Roberts Cove Rd.