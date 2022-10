LAFYAETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dr. Scott Hamilton joined Passe Partout this morning to talk about the importance of yielding and being aware of our bikers and walkers. Dr. Hamilton urges parents to make they’re children aware that drivers may not be able to see them on the side of the road, especially in the dark. Bikers should wear helmets, lights, and bright colors. Walkers use sidewalks and crosswalks. Drivers be vigilant!