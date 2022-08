CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The 85th Annual Rice Festival is coming up in October. Ahead of that, the 3rd Annual Rice & Gravy Cook-off is Sept. 17, starting at 11 a.m. in Downtown Crowley. Team entry is $120. This is a family even, children 4 and under are free and $5 for everyone else. For more information, contact the Cook-Off Chairman Jeremy Spell at (337)-581-7849.