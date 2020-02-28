Ragin’ Cajun Boilin’ Bash on March 21st

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Gather your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and join the Ragin’ Cajun Catholics on March 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. for the Boilin’ Bash 36th Annual Benefit supporting Catholic Student Ministry at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette!

Enjoy live music from the Fuselier-Huval Cajun Band, presented by Scapes Inc. Landscaping & Irrigation, Iggie Castille II, a Louisiana Extravaganza Dinner of Hot Boiled Shrimp, Corn & Potatoes, Select Fried Catfish, and French Fries presented by The Wright Group – Sam & Ellen Wright, and a selection of award winning local brews presented by Bayou Teche Brewing!

