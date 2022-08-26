RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Preston Frank and the Frank family band will be taking the stage together for the first time since before COVID pandemic at the Creole Renaissance Festival. The performance will be recorded, making it the first time Frank has been recorded in 20 years.

Preston Frank and the Frank Family Band will be taking the stage at the Rayne Civic Center next Saturday, Sept. 3 as part of this celebration.

Frank says he has played with many different bands since the pandemic, but it isn’t often he gets to perform with his family. He enjoys playing with the Frank Family Band because “he doesn’t have to wonder,” he says.