Play Games Across Acadiana to benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Games Across Acadiana is a virtual scavenger hunt benefiting Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Participants can download a free app, perform fun missions and tasks, and earn points for a chance to be entered into a prize drawing for fabulous prizes.

Over 50 prizes are up for local businesses and restaurants, tech prizes, and a Grand Prize of $10,000 cash.

It is completely free to play, all proceeds are raised before the event through corporate sponsors.

Visit Milesperret.org/GAA for more information or call (337) 984-1920.