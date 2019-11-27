Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout – World Aids Day – Delta Sigma Theta Lafayette Alumnae

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
21 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories