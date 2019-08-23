Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
37th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival
NEW IBERIA: St. Edward School will be closed Friday due to flooding
Rain Likely Today and Through the Weekend
Lafayette Diocese prepares for late Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s visitation and funeral
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Pro-Football Challenge
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Passe Partout – Will Payne Harrison
Passe Partout
Posted:
Aug 23, 2019 / 08:16 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2019 / 08:16 AM CDT
Local News
NEW IBERIA: St. Edward School will be closed Friday due to flooding
Rain Likely Today and Through the Weekend
Lafayette Diocese prepares for late Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s visitation and funeral
BBB: Beware of IT contractors from overseas
Crowley police concerned about possible budget cuts
LPSS students sitting on floor of overcrowded school bus, mother speaks out
Blanco’s legacy serves as inspiration for future women leaders
Acadiana Eats: Jerk Xpress in Lafayette
Officials to name portion of Park Avenue in honor of local civil leader Dr. Raphael Baranco
Kaplan PD make narcotics arrest near elementary school
More Local