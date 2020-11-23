Passe Partout: Walk On’s hosting raffle to help Healing House

Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Lafayette and Broussard is hosting a raffle to help the Healing House. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, November 25th. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at both Walk On’s locations.
Prize Package
- Red, White, and Blue Titleist 15-Hole Cart Bag
- Titleist T3 Driver- 9.5* loft- Stiff shaft
- 54* and 58* Titleist Vokey Wedges
- Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter
- Titleist AP2 Irons- Steel Shaft- 4 thru PW
- 6 Dozen Titleist Velocity Golf Balls
- 30-pack American Flag plastic tees
- 1 Free round of golf for 4 people at The Wetlands Golf Course
- $70 Gift card to Farm D’Allie Golf Club
- $50 Gift Card to Parish Brewery tap room
- 1 Case of beer mixed with Parish Canebrake, Pilsner
- Southcoast, & Dr. Juice
- $100 Gift Card to Delta World Tire
- $50 Gift Card to Benny’s Sport Shack