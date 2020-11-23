Passe Partout: Walk On’s hosting raffle to help Healing House

Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Lafayette and Broussard is hosting a raffle to help the Healing House. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, November 25th. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at both Walk On’s locations.

Prize Package

  • Red, White, and Blue Titleist 15-Hole Cart Bag
  • Titleist T3 Driver- 9.5* loft- Stiff shaft
  • 54* and 58* Titleist Vokey Wedges
  • Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter
  • Titleist AP2 Irons- Steel Shaft- 4 thru PW
  • 6 Dozen Titleist Velocity Golf Balls
  • 30-pack American Flag plastic tees
  • 1 Free round of golf for 4 people at The Wetlands Golf Course
  • $70 Gift card to Farm D’Allie Golf Club
  • $50 Gift Card to Parish Brewery tap room
  • 1 Case of beer mixed with Parish Canebrake, Pilsner
  • Southcoast, & Dr. Juice
  • $100 Gift Card to Delta World Tire
  • $50 Gift Card to Benny’s Sport Shack

