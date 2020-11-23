Passe Partout: Walk On’s hosting raffle to help Healing House

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Ochsner Lafayette General will unfortunately be canceling the annual stroke screening event that was scheduled for Saturday, November 21, organizers announced Friday.

ORIGINAL: Ochsner Lafayette General is hosting its annual FREE stroke screening event. It will be limited this year due to the pandemic, masks will be required, anyone with symptoms of COVID is discouraged from attending.