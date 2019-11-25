Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout – Veterans Corner, Inc. – Fundraising Membership

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories