Passe Partout – USDA – Farm Services Agency

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The White House has put a hold on talks aimed at ending the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. President Trump says he canceled a meeting with the Taliban after an American Soldier was killed last week.

The Louisiana National Guard Aviators will deploy to Afghanistan starting this week. The soldiers will be away from home for nearly one year.

A New Iberia man was arrested for allegedly setting fire inside of his apartment, endangering the lives of others in nearby units. He's been charged with aggravated arson and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Authorities arrested one person and expect to make more in connection with a murder in Abbeville. Andrew Granger is facing second degree murder charges.

St. Martin Sheriff's Deputies arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with an armed robbery. The men allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint after meeting him to buy a dirt bike.

This morning, the Coast Guard will resume its search for four crew members missing from a cargo ship that overturned off Georgia Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints begin regular season play tonight at the Superdome. They take on the Houston Texans. Kick-off is set for 6:10p.m. You can catch the game on ESPN.

Scattered rain is possible today along with hot and humid weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90's today. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains.