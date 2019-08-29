Passe Partout – Up with People

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you start your day:

Being stuck on I-10 Westbound for 10 hours. You think it would be a nightmare, but according to one man there it was amazing. People came together to help each other out during a very dangerous time while fire crews fought the I-10 wreck.

Following Monday's crash, Interstate 10 was closed for nearly 48 hours. In that time, drivers were rerouted to 190, making for a boost in revenue for businesses on the route.