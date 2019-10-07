Passe Partout – UL Ragin Cajun Football

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash late Sunday evening in Opelousas. The driver remained at the scene and is now being questioned by police. So far, no charges have been filed.

A shooting Saturday night left a Lafayette man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified a suspect.

Four people are dead and five wounded after a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday morning. Authorities believe the gunman was involved in an earlier dispute that led to the shooting.

Police in Dallas are investigating the murder of a man who testified in the trial of former police officer Amber Guyger. 27-year-old Joshua Brown was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment Friday night.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for Crystal Bell-Edmond after her family reported her missing over the weekend. She may be driving a brown 2013 Buick SUV.

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. will headline a Republican rally today in Lafayette. It starts at noon at the Cajundome Convention Center.

President Trump will also hold an election rally in southwest Louisiana this week. The president's event will be held Friday night in Lake Charles.

Scattered rain is possible today along with warm and mostly cloudy weather. Skies will turn mostly cloudy as temps climb into the mid 80's today. Scattered showers and storms are possible. A few storms could produce heavy rains.