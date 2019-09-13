Passe Partout – “The King of UZ” – Gethsemane Church Of God In Christ

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to defer any action to decrease the amount of students at Southside High School until next year. During the meeting they said redistricting should be their last option they consider if they decide to alter the number between schools.

We told you the story of how a 4-year old managed to get away from his classroom and off of school campus at Park Vista Elementary earlier this week. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins talked about how they will prevent this from happening again. He says, the board is currently discussing ways to improve safety in the schools.

Lafayette Police arrested 17-year old Divion Francis in the death of 20-year old Tiage Hudson. Hudson was shot several times and was dead at the scene when police arrived. Francis faves a first degree murder charge and remains in LPCC with no bond.

The owner of Troposphere Vapors in Lafayette and Scott says they are trying to set the record straight when it comes to vaping illnesses that are tied to illegal THC vaping cartridges in Louisiana.

The Trump administration says it is taking steps to ban flavored e-cigarettes. President Trump announced the effort in response to a recent surge in vaping among young people.

The Lafayette Consolidated Transition Committee created to set a road map for the new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council met on Wednesday. They made it clear that the City Council will be the governing body for Lafayette Fire and Police.

Beaullieu Dog Park will close this morning from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to begin phase two of the drainage plan. The park will re-open to the public at 2:00 p.m. once all heavy equipment has been removed.

The Refinery Mission of Opelousas is gearing up for Hunters for the Hungry. Encouraging local sportsmen and their families to clean out their freezers to donate frozen, processed game and fish from the 2018 season. The food will be cooked and distributed to those in need.

Hot and muggy weather continues with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20%. Later on the show I'll talk about the next 7 days.