Passe Partout – “The Great Outdoors” – Lafayette Jockey Lot
Abbeville74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter