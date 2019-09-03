Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
WATCHING DORIAN: Louisiana’s Cajun Navy 2016 readies for response
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 3, 2019
Public Forum being held tonight for LPSS Districts 7, 8 & 9 Candidates
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
2
of
/
2
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
2
of
/
2
Passe Partout – Susan G Komen Survivor’s Celebration Luncheon
Passe Partout
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 09:12 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 09:12 AM CDT
Local News
WATCHING DORIAN: Louisiana’s Cajun Navy 2016 readies for response
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 3, 2019
Public Forum being held tonight for LPSS Districts 7, 8 & 9 Candidates
Governor Edwards in Lafayette today for bill signings, ribbon cutting of new LDWF office
Hurricane Dorian Weakens to Category 3, Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 Develops in Gulf
Inmate workers renovating Opelousas City Jail, closed since 2018
Siblings remember sister killed in Labor Day homicide
Louisiana restaurants now required to label imported seafood
State Police report increase in traffic crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
Lafayette woman arrested, accused of running over boyfriend with unrestrained infant in car
More Local