Passe Partout: South Louisiana Giving Day

Michael Juan Nunez is a singer, guitarist, songwriter, from South Louisiana whose music taps into the heart of American southern culture. It’s fresh, and urgent, yet unmistakably sprouting from very deep roots. His music paints pictures of life, as seen through the eyes of southern Louisiana. His guitar playing is raw and passionate…moaning, screaming, singing, and driving modern day melodies, with echoes of long lost dancehalls.Michael has recorded and/or toured with a number of Louisiana music icons, including Zachary Richard, Doug Kershaw, Harry ‘Big Daddy’ Hypolite, Henry Gray, Sonny Landreth, Lil' Buck Senegal, Brother Dege, C.C. Adcock, Ani Difranco, Jamie N Commons, Dr. John, and many others. He recorded tracks on the Grammy Nominated album “The La Louisianne Sessions” while guitarist for ‘Roddie Romero and The HubCity AllStars’. As well as being the co-writer of “My Jolie” on Roddie’s recent Grammy Nominated “Gulf Stream”.In the late 90’s Michael was the guitarist/ vocalist for the Lafayette, LA based blues/rock band “RiverBabys”. In 2001 they represented the Acadiana Blues Society at the IBC in Memphis, TN where they were finalists. However, due to an ‘error in judgment’ (their set went to long…despite the fact that they knew they would be disqualified) they did not win. They did however make new fans, and friends, and it expanded their notoriety. MJN is currently with ParishLine Records with whom he has released 5 records to date. While not a house hold name, Michael Juan Nunez has gained a loyal and rabid following among the blues, and roots rock community.Michael’s own music has been featured in HBO’s hit series “True Blood”, as well as co-writing the theme song for the Amazon series ‘Cocked’.