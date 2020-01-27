Passe Partout: South Louisiana Giving Day
Abbeville55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent