Passe Partout – Sertoma Club

Local ministry, 'God Made, Self Driven' along with other ministries, are planning to host "Love United Acadiana"; a free event to make a positive impact on the local community.

Founder of 'God Made, Self Driven', Dustin Bertrand says "I want to create a space of building bridges. I want it to be multi-cultural, interdenominational. Where everybody comes together under the essentials, not the differences.....a time of unity."