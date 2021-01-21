Passe Partout: SafeHouse Sober Living

Safehouse provides help to those struggling with poverty, substance abuse, and homelessness in the greater Lafayette, LA area. Whenever and wherever there is a need, the goal of the Safehouse family is to meet it. Over the last six years, Safehouse has taken this calling seriously. The organization has fed the homeless through a program named Hot Dogs in the Park, and provided meals to families in low-income areas. They have donated supplies ranging from toiletries to furniture to existing shelters and sober living houses. In 2019, Safehouse launched KidSpace, which outfits visitation rooms for children in foster care. Safehouse also coordinates meetings for Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program.

