Passe Partout: Robbie Breaux talks buying a home sight unseen

Gaining Peace of Mind When Buying a House Sight Unseen

Nearly half of all home buyers nationwide made an offer on a house sight unseen in 2020. That’s up more than 15% from 2019. Meanwhile, homes in Lafayette Parish are selling significantly faster than in year’s past. Robbie Breaux from Robbie Breaux and Team joins with an update on the market and tips on how to buy in such a hot market.

What should buyers do differently with this hot market?

Be clear on your wants and needs and what you are willing to compromise on.

The thing you may need to sleep on may be something someone else has already decided on.

Most homes in the area are under contract within 60 days of listing compared to 140 at this time last year.

I recently had a home that was listed at 5:30 p.m. There were three showings from 6-8 p.m. There were two offers, and it was under contract by the end of the night. There were 17 showing requests the next morning but they were too late.

Inventory is scarce, so you want to be in a position to act fast if necessary.

What are you doing for clients who are buying homes sight unseen?

We offer virtual showings via zoom. This is particularly attractive for people who are from out-of-state and want to see a home quickly.

It also gives people a chance to see the home ahead of time if they don’t have time in their schedule to drive over to the home.

We also provide a 3D virtual model of a home so you can look at any room at any angle.

We’ve had several examples of buyers not seeing the home until closing.

How do people get peace of mind when not looking at a home in person?

Some people have enjoyed the zoom option because we record the virtual showing and send it to them. People have so many questions when they’re looking at a home, and it’s been comforting for them to go back and listen to all of the answers so they don’t forget anything.

I believe as the agent, it’s our responsibility to look for all of the problems and ways to fix them. We make sure to note all our areas of concern on those zoom showings. It does a disservice to people to pretend everything is sunshine and rainbows. We want potential buyers to have a clear view of what they’re getting into.

What is the state of the market?