Passe Partout: One Acadiana hosts Dr. Loren Scott for seminar

Dr. Loren Scott, Professor Emeritus of Economics at LSU, will provide his annual Louisiana Economic Outlook to Acadiana today. Hosted by One Acadiana. Dr. Scott’s virtual presentation on the state and region’s economic landscape will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on our state’s economy, an outlook on the region’s strongest sectors, and an expert’s perspective on the oil and gas industry. Dr. Scott will also include updates on the Lafayette MSA and other major economic events in the area.
